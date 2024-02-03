Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

