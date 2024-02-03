Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $185.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.