Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 508,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 549,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

