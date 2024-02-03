Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $323.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.