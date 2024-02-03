Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.36 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 4.8 %

EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 695,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 612,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

