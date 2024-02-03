F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $206.00 at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

