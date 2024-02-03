Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Boosted by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.30. 121,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,307.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

