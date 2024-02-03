Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Shares of FRT stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.