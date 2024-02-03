Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,626.92 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $34,626.92 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.59 or 1.00004575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00175609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94653924 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $36,315.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

