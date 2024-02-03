Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $141.84 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

