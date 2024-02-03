Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSI opened at $327.62 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.25 and a 52 week high of $330.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

