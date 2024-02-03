Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $781.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.60 and a 200 day moving average of $626.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $789.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

