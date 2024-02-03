Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

