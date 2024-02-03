Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 299 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $309.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.