Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 51 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $399.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $403.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

