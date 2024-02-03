Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 78 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $247.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

