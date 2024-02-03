Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $378.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.13. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

