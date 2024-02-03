Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

