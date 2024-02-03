Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,847,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 76.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

