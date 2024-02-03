Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

AON stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

