Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Shares of SYK opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $342.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

