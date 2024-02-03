Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

