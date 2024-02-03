Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.65

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 85310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

The company has a market cap of $843.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

