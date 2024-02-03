FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.
Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS
Insider Transactions at FIGS
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in FIGS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Stock Down 0.2 %
FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.48 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.