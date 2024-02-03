FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

Institutional Trading of FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,323. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in FIGS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Down 0.2 %

FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.48 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

