Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.19.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

