Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

