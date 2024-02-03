Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $60.59.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

