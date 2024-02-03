First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 436,074 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 436,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,808,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.15. 737,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

