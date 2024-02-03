First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

