First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.