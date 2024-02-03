First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 2,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.