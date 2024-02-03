First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.29 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
