First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 21,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 59,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
