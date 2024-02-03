First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 21,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 59,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,467,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

