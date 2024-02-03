FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,080,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,712,667.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FirstCash by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

