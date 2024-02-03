Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Torray Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. 2,565,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.