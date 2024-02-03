Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FISV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.