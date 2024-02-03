Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of FVRR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

