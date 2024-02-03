FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.92

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 34799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 152.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

