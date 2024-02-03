Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after purchasing an additional 466,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 344,308 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.