Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

