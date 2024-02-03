Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.4-6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

FTV stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

