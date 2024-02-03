Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,315 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.80 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

