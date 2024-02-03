Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

