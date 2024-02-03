Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 798 ($10.14) and last traded at GBX 798 ($10.14). Approximately 352,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 376,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on FRAS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 828.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 717.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

