FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

