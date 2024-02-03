FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923,835 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure comprises approximately 4.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.51% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,688,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,392,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 123.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,124,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,790,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 341,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

