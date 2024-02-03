FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 12.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 5,352,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,747,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

