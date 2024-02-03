Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 65,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,380,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,949,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $48,248.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

