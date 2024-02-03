FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Eight Capital raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

