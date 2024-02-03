FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MCS

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.74%.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.